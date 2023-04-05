The Winnipeg Jets (43-31-3) host the Calgary Flames (36-27-15) at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and SportsNet. The Jets have won three in a row at home.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 5-5-0. They have scored 24 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 23. They have gone on the power play 36 times during that span, and have capitalized with two goals (5.6% of opportunities).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.

Jets vs. Flames Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Jets 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-130)

Jets (-130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.7)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have finished 10-3-13 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 43-31-3.

In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-2 record (good for 34 points).

In the 14 games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they finished 0-13-1.

Winnipeg has taken 11 points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-8-1 record).

The Jets have scored at least three goals 43 times, and are 38-4-1 in those games (to record 77 points).

In the 28 games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 17-11-0 record (34 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Winnipeg is 22-13-1 (45 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 21-17-2 to record 44 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 21st 3.01 Goals Scored 3.18 17th 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.09 14th 20th 30.4 Shots 35.6 2nd 9th 30.4 Shots Allowed 27.2 3rd 24th 19.3% Power Play % 20.5% 18th 7th 82.3% Penalty Kill % 81.9% 8th

Jets vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet

ESPN+ and SportsNet Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

