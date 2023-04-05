Having won three in a row on home ice, the Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and SportsNet to watch as the Jets and the Flames square off.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/3/2023 Jets Flames 3-2 WPG
11/12/2022 Flames Jets 3-2 CGY

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets have given up 214 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
  • The Jets' 232 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 77 30 48 78 40 38 25%
Joshua Morrissey 74 15 55 70 57 32 -
Mark Scheifele 77 39 25 64 41 59 48.1%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 69 26 34 60 45 36 49%
Blake Wheeler 68 16 38 54 27 40 50%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • The Flames concede 3.1 goals per game (241 in total), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Flames have 248 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 78 34 38 72 32 38 58.3%
Elias Lindholm 76 21 42 63 32 40 56.3%
Nazem Kadri 78 23 31 54 49 33 47.3%
Mikael Backlund 78 18 35 53 41 59 51.3%
Jonathan Huberdeau 75 15 37 52 58 34 33.3%

