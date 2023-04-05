How to Watch the Jets vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won three in a row on home ice, the Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and SportsNet to watch as the Jets and the Flames square off.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SportsNet
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jets vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/3/2023
|Jets
|Flames
|3-2 WPG
|11/12/2022
|Flames
|Jets
|3-2 CGY
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 214 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- The Jets' 232 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|77
|30
|48
|78
|40
|38
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|74
|15
|55
|70
|57
|32
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|77
|39
|25
|64
|41
|59
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|69
|26
|34
|60
|45
|36
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|68
|16
|38
|54
|27
|40
|50%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames concede 3.1 goals per game (241 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Flames have 248 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|78
|34
|38
|72
|32
|38
|58.3%
|Elias Lindholm
|76
|21
|42
|63
|32
|40
|56.3%
|Nazem Kadri
|78
|23
|31
|54
|49
|33
|47.3%
|Mikael Backlund
|78
|18
|35
|53
|41
|59
|51.3%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|75
|15
|37
|52
|58
|34
|33.3%
