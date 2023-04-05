Having won three in a row on home ice, the Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and SportsNet to watch as the Jets and the Flames square off.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and SportsNet Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/3/2023 Jets Flames 3-2 WPG 11/12/2022 Flames Jets 3-2 CGY

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 214 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

The Jets' 232 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 77 30 48 78 40 38 25% Joshua Morrissey 74 15 55 70 57 32 - Mark Scheifele 77 39 25 64 41 59 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 69 26 34 60 45 36 49% Blake Wheeler 68 16 38 54 27 40 50%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.1 goals per game (241 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Flames have 248 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.

Flames Key Players