The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

  • Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 54.3% of his 92 games last season, Buxton picked up a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in 26.1% of his games in 2022 (24 of 92), including 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton drove in a run in 32 of 92 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 44.6% of his games last year (41 of 92), he scored at least one run, and in 17 (18.5%) he scored more than once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 42
.228 AVG .219
.315 OBP .296
.550 SLG .500
25 XBH 19
15 HR 13
27 RBI 24
63/19 K/BB 53/15
2 SB 4
Home Away
50 GP 42
26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%)
19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%)
15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Luzardo (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
