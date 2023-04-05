Two of the league's top scorers match up when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth, 31.1 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) host Zach LaVine (13th, 25.1) and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) on April 5, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 36-4 overall.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Bucks put up five more points per game (117.3) than the Bulls give up (112.3).

When Milwaukee scores more than 112.3 points, it is 43-7.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Chicago is 34-28 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

The Bulls' 113.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 113.2 the Bucks give up.

Chicago is 29-10 when it scores more than 113.2 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks post 119.3 points per game at home, compared to 115.3 points per game on the road, a difference of four points per contest.

In 2022-23, Milwaukee is allowing 112.4 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 114.

The Bucks are making 14.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging in road games (14.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.3% in home games and 36.2% away from home.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (114.3 per game) than on the road (112.6). And they are conceding less at home (111.9) than on the road (112.7).

Chicago gives up 111.9 points per game at home, and 112.7 on the road.

The Bulls collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (25) than on the road (23.9).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jevon Carter Questionable Knee Pat Connaughton Questionable Ankle Grayson Allen Questionable Ankle

Bulls Injuries