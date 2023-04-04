Twins vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (4-0) versus the Miami Marlins (1-4) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.
The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara versus the Twins and Kenta Maeda.
Twins vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins were victorious in 22, or 32.4%, of the 68 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Minnesota came away with a win seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Last season Minnesota scored the 17th-most runs in baseball (696 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Royals
|W 2-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Zack Greinke
|April 1
|@ Royals
|W 2-0
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Lyles
|April 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-4
|Joe Ryan vs Brad Keller
|April 3
|@ Marlins
|W 11-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Johnny Cueto
|April 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 6
|Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.