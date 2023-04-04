Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a triple and a home run) against the Marlins.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)
- Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Larnach picked up at least one hit 25 times last season in 51 games played (49.0%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.6%).
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 9.8%), going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last year out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).
- He touched home plate in 37.3% of his 51 games last year, with more than one run in 5.9% of those games (three).
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.313
|AVG
|.177
|.400
|OBP
|.245
|.594
|SLG
|.281
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|38/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (42.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among pitchers who qualify.
