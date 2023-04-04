How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) on April 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Minnesota has a 32-19 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
- The Timberwolves record 115.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 112.7 the Nets give up.
- When Minnesota totals more than 112.7 points, it is 27-16.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Timberwolves have played better when playing at home this year, putting up 116 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game on the road.
- Minnesota cedes 115.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 116.6 in away games.
- The Timberwolves are making 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging in road games (11.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.5% in home games and 37.1% on the road.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf/Illness
|Austin Rivers
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
