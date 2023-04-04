The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is 226.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: YES and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -1.5 226.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In 43 of 79 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to total more than 226.5 points.

Minnesota's matchups this year have an average point total of 231.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 35-43-0 this season.

Minnesota has won 17, or 50%, of the 34 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has a record of 17-17, a 50% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 43 54.4% 115.5 229.1 115.9 228.6 231.2 Nets 37 47.4% 113.6 229.1 112.7 228.6 226.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

Five of Timberwolves' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-20-0) than it has at home (16-23-0).

The 115.5 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 2.8 more points than the Nets give up (112.7).

Minnesota has a 24-18 record against the spread and a 27-16 record overall when putting up more than 112.7 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 35-43 11-24 36-43 Nets 41-37 21-16 35-43

Timberwolves vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Nets 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 24-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-12 27-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-10 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 19-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 23-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-12

