Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nick Gordon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)
- Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.
- He homered in nine games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 6.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Gordon picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games last season (30 of 138), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He crossed the plate in 40 of 138 games last year (29.0%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (five times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|61
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.307
|OBP
|.329
|.429
|SLG
|.426
|22
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|57/9
|K/BB
|48/11
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|41 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (59.7%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.9%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (28.4%)
|6 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.