On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Taylor had a hit 70 times last year in 124 games (56.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He homered in 7.3% of his games in 2022 (nine of 124), including 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 of 124 games last season (24.2%), Taylor drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

In 45 of 124 games last season (36.3%) he scored, and in four of those games (3.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 58 .288 AVG .218 .342 OBP .283 .399 SLG .316 11 XBH 11 6 HR 3 27 RBI 16 40/16 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 3 Home Away 65 GP 59 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)