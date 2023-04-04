After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

  • Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Gallo picked up a hit in 37.0% of his games last season (47 of 127), with at least two hits in nine of those contests (7.1%).
  • Including the 127 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 18 of them (14.2%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo picked up an RBI in 30 of 127 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of them (10.2%).
  • He scored in 29.9% of his games last season (38 of 127), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.9%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 53
.172 AVG .148
.282 OBP .279
.356 SLG .358
15 XBH 14
8 HR 11
25 RBI 22
82/26 K/BB 81/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 61
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%)
4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%)
8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%)
15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2).
