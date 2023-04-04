On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.

Buxton had a hit 50 times last season in 92 games (54.3%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.9%).

Including the 92 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 24 of them (26.1%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton picked up an RBI in 32 out of 92 games last season (34.8%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (14.1%).

He touched home plate in 44.6% of his 92 games last year, with more than one run in 18.5% of those games (17).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 42 .228 AVG .219 .315 OBP .296 .550 SLG .500 25 XBH 19 15 HR 13 27 RBI 24 63/19 K/BB 53/15 2 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 42 26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%) 19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%) 15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)