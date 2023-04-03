Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Twins vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins averaged 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 178 total home runs last season.

Last year the Twins ranked 11th in MLB slugging .401.

Minnesota went 24-12 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Miami scored 586 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.

Last year the Twins' .317 on-base percentage ranked ninth-best in the majors.

Minnesota averaged the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors last season.

Minnesota pitched to a 3.98 ERA last season, which ranked 19th in baseball.

Twins pitchers had a 1.246 WHIP last season, 13th in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Mahle makes his first start of the season for the Twins.

The 28-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/1/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/2/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins - Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins - Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins - Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/6/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown

