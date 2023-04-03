Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Taylor had a hit in 70 of 124 games last season, with multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He hit a home run in nine of 124 games in 2022 (7.3%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor drove in a run in 30 games last season out 124 (24.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 45 of 124 games last year (36.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.2% of his games (four times).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 58 .288 AVG .218 .342 OBP .283 .399 SLG .316 11 XBH 11 6 HR 3 27 RBI 16 40/16 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 3 Home Away 65 GP 59 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

