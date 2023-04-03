Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)
- Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
- In 49.6% of his games last year (57 of 115), Kepler had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (22.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went yard in 7.0% of his games in 2022 (eight of 115), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler drove in a run in 29 of 115 games last year (25.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.8%).
- He crossed home plate in 43 of his 115 games a year ago (37.4%), with more than one run scored 11 times (9.6%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|.213
|AVG
|.244
|.315
|OBP
|.327
|.356
|SLG
|.337
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|21
|41/31
|K/BB
|25/19
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|30 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (52.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (23.5%)
|24 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (37.3%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (29.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Cueto makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he put together an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
