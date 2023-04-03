The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: BSFL

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

Correa had 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 20th and he was 31st in slugging.

Correa picked up at least one hit 98 times last year in 136 games played (72.1%), including multiple hits on 41 occasions (30.1%).

He took the pitcher deep in 15.4% of his games last season (136 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Correa picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 136 (31.6%), including multiple RBIs in 12.5% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He came around to score 57 times in 136 games (41.9%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 69 .310 AVG .273 .382 OBP .355 .498 SLG .438 25 XBH 22 11 HR 11 31 RBI 33 59/30 K/BB 62/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 67 GP 69 49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%) 10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)