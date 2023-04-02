The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
  • Kepler got a hit in 49.6% of his 115 games last season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of them.
  • In eight of 115 games last year, he hit a home run (7.0%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Kepler drove in a run in 29 games last year out 115 (25.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 37.4% of his games last season (43 of 115), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 51
.213 AVG .244
.315 OBP .327
.356 SLG .337
18 XBH 10
6 HR 3
22 RBI 21
41/31 K/BB 25/19
1 SB 2
Home Away
64 GP 51
30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%)
24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Keller takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Over his 35 appearances last season he finished with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP, putting together a 6-14 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.