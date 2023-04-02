Jose Miranda -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Miranda picked up a hit in 60.8% of his games last season (76 of 125), with more than one hit in 34 of those games (27.2%).

He hit a long ball in 14 of 125 games in 2022 (11.2%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Miranda picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out 125 (34.4%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored in 32.0% of his 125 games last season, with more than one run in 4.0% of those games (five).

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 65 .277 AVG .260 .347 OBP .306 .426 SLG .426 18 XBH 22 6 HR 9 32 RBI 34 41/19 K/BB 50/9 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 68 35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%) 6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)