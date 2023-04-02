Jets vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (48-20-8) visit the Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3) at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Devils are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 in their last game.
Jets vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-115)
|Jets (-105)
|6
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been an underdog in 31 games this season, and won 14 (45.2%).
- Winnipeg has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 14-17 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Winnipeg's games this season have had more than 6 goals 32 of 76 times.
Jets vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|263 (6th)
|Goals
|226 (21st)
|206 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|213 (10th)
|44 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (17th)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (3rd)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over twice.
- The Jets have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- Over their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 2.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.
- The Jets' 226 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- The Jets have given up 2.8 goals per game, 213 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +13.
