The New Jersey Devils (48-20-8) visit the Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3) at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Devils are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 in their last game.

Jets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-115) Jets (-105) 6

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been an underdog in 31 games this season, and won 14 (45.2%).

Winnipeg has entered 31 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 14-17 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 51.2% chance to win.

Winnipeg's games this season have had more than 6 goals 32 of 76 times.

Jets vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 263 (6th) Goals 226 (21st) 206 (7th) Goals Allowed 213 (10th) 44 (21st) Power Play Goals 48 (17th) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (3rd)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over twice.

The Jets have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

Over their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 2.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.

The Jets' 226 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the league.

The Jets have given up 2.8 goals per game, 213 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +13.

