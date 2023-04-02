The Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3) square off against the New Jersey Devils (48-20-8) at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2. The Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 in their last outing, while the Devils are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Jets have gone 5-5-0 in the last 10 contests, totaling 21 total goals (two power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 5.7%). They have conceded 24 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Sunday's game.

Jets vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Jets 4, Devils 3.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have gone 10-3-13 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 42-31-3.

In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-2 record (good for 34 points).

In the 14 games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they finished 0-13-1.

Winnipeg has taken 11 points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (5-8-1 record).

The Jets have scored at least three goals in 42 games (37-4-1, 75 points).

In the 27 games when Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 16-11-0 record (32 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Winnipeg is 22-13-1 (45 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 20-17-2 to record 42 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 21st 2.97 Goals Scored 3.46 5th 10th 2.8 Goals Allowed 2.71 6th 21st 30.4 Shots 34.5 5th 9th 30.4 Shots Allowed 28.1 5th 24th 19.1% Power Play % 21.3% 15th 6th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 7th

Jets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

