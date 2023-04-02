Jets vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
The Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3) square off against the New Jersey Devils (48-20-8) at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2. The Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 in their last outing, while the Devils are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Jets have gone 5-5-0 in the last 10 contests, totaling 21 total goals (two power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 5.7%). They have conceded 24 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Sunday's game.
Jets vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Jets 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have gone 10-3-13 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 42-31-3.
- In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-2 record (good for 34 points).
- In the 14 games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they finished 0-13-1.
- Winnipeg has taken 11 points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (5-8-1 record).
- The Jets have scored at least three goals in 42 games (37-4-1, 75 points).
- In the 27 games when Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 16-11-0 record (32 points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Winnipeg is 22-13-1 (45 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 20-17-2 to record 42 points.
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|21st
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|3.46
|5th
|10th
|2.8
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|6th
|21st
|30.4
|Shots
|34.5
|5th
|9th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|28.1
|5th
|24th
|19.1%
|Power Play %
|21.3%
|15th
|6th
|82.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.2%
|7th
Jets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
