The Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3) will host the New Jersey Devils (48-20-8) on Sunday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/19/2023 Devils Jets 4-2 NJ

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 213 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets rank 21st in the league with 226 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Jets are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 76 29 48 77 39 38 25% Joshua Morrissey 73 15 53 68 56 31 - Mark Scheifele 76 39 24 63 41 58 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 68 25 33 58 45 35 49.2% Blake Wheeler 67 16 36 52 26 40 48.9%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 206 total goals (2.7 per game), seventh in the NHL.

The Devils' 263 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players