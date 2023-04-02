The Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3) will host the New Jersey Devils (48-20-8) on Sunday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.

Check out the Jets-Devils matchup on NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jets vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/19/2023 Devils Jets 4-2 NJ

Jets Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 213 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The Jets rank 21st in the league with 226 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Jets are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Jets have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 76 29 48 77 39 38 25%
Joshua Morrissey 73 15 53 68 56 31 -
Mark Scheifele 76 39 24 63 41 58 48.1%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 68 25 33 58 45 35 49.2%
Blake Wheeler 67 16 36 52 26 40 48.9%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 206 total goals (2.7 per game), seventh in the NHL.
  • The Devils' 263 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 30 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 72 40 49 89 77 57 35%
Dougie Hamilton 76 20 52 72 68 17 -
Nico Hischier 75 30 42 72 37 61 53.9%
Jesper Bratt 76 31 36 67 43 35 -
Timo Meier 72 37 24 61 60 56 35.1%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.