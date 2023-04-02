How to Watch the Jets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (42-31-3) will host the New Jersey Devils (48-20-8) on Sunday, with both squads coming off a victory in their most recent game.
Check out the Jets-Devils matchup on NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TSN3, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jets vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/19/2023
|Devils
|Jets
|4-2 NJ
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 213 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Jets rank 21st in the league with 226 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Jets are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|76
|29
|48
|77
|39
|38
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|73
|15
|53
|68
|56
|31
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|76
|39
|24
|63
|41
|58
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|68
|25
|33
|58
|45
|35
|49.2%
|Blake Wheeler
|67
|16
|36
|52
|26
|40
|48.9%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 206 total goals (2.7 per game), seventh in the NHL.
- The Devils' 263 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 30 goals during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|72
|40
|49
|89
|77
|57
|35%
|Dougie Hamilton
|76
|20
|52
|72
|68
|17
|-
|Nico Hischier
|75
|30
|42
|72
|37
|61
|53.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|76
|31
|36
|67
|43
|35
|-
|Timo Meier
|72
|37
|24
|61
|60
|56
|35.1%
