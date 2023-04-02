Jaden McDaniels will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his most recent appearance, a 123-111 loss to the Lakers, McDaniels tallied 15 points.

Let's break down McDaniels' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.2 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.0 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA 20.5 18 21.5 PR 18.5 16.1 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Jaden McDaniels has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.

McDaniels is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

McDaniels' Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 26.6 per game, 28th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 28 8 2 1 0 2 0 12/12/2022 28 2 1 1 0 1 1 12/10/2022 29 9 0 2 2 1 0

