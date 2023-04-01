Wild vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first in the Western Conference) and the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second in conference), square off on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog 17 times, and won six, or 35.3%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 6-11 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Wild.
- Minnesota has played 37 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Wild vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|245 (13th)
|Goals
|221 (23rd)
|213 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|196 (3rd)
|40 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|40 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wild with DraftKings.
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota has gone over the total in six of its past 10 outings.
- The Wild have averaged a total of 5.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.
- In the last 10 games, Wild's games average 10.6 goals, 2.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (221 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Wild's 196 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +25.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.