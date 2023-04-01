How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) playing with a ticket to the National Championship Game on the line on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 8:49 PM.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 147th.
- The Huskies record 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Hurricanes give up (71.9).
- UConn is 18-4 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 22-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.
- The Huskies are the rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 141st.
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 20-3.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn is putting up 83.3 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 70.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies are ceding 63.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 65.8.
- At home, UConn is sinking one more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- At home Miami (FL) is putting up 83.4 points per game, 8.2 more than it is averaging away (75.2).
- In 2022-23 the Hurricanes are conceding 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (69).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 70-55
|MVP Arena
|3/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 82-54
|T-Mobile Arena
|4/1/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|NRG Stadium
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 85-69
|MVP Arena
|3/24/2023
|Houston
|W 89-75
|T-Mobile Center
|3/26/2023
|Texas
|W 88-81
|T-Mobile Center
|4/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|NRG Stadium
