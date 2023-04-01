On Saturday, April 1, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (1-0) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (0-1) in an early-season game at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Twins and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Twins bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins were favorites in 91 games last season and won 55 (60.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Twins won 22 of their 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Twins averaged 1.1 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (89 total in road outings).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Royals were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Royals won 18 of 66 games when listed as at least +140 on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals had a .399 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.