Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins averaged 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 178 total home runs last season.

Last year the Twins ranked 11th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

Minnesota finished 24-12 in the 36 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Kansas City ranked 24th in the majors with 640 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Twins ranked ninth in the majors with a .317 on-base percentage.

Minnesota averaged the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors last season.

Minnesota's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.98 last year, which ranked 19th in MLB.

Twins pitchers had a 1.246 WHIP last season, 13th in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first this season.

The 33-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/1/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/2/2023 Royals - Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins - Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins - Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins - Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/6/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy

