Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

In 56.5% of his 124 games last season, Taylor got a hit. He also had 31 multi-hit games in 2022.

In nine of 124 games last year, he homered (7.3%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Taylor picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his 124 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.5% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 45 of 124 games last year (36.3%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 58 .288 AVG .218 .342 OBP .283 .399 SLG .316 11 XBH 11 6 HR 3 27 RBI 16 40/16 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 3 Home Away 65 GP 59 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)