The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX. The Jets fell to the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in their most recent game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-240) Red Wings (+200) 6

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have gone 25-16 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Winnipeg has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -240 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 70.6% chance to win.

Winnipeg's 75 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 31 times.

Jets vs. Red Wings Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 220 (23rd) Goals 216 (24th) 211 (10th) Goals Allowed 241 (18th) 48 (17th) Power Play Goals 53 (12th) 37 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (16th)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg went over twice.

The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are scoring 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets are ranked 23rd in the league with 220 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

On defense, the Jets are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding 211 goals to rank 10th.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +9 goal differential .

