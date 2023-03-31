Jets vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX. The Jets fell to the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in their most recent game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-240)
|Red Wings (+200)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have gone 25-16 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Winnipeg has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -240 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 70.6% chance to win.
- Winnipeg's 75 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 31 times.
Jets vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|220 (23rd)
|Goals
|216 (24th)
|211 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|241 (18th)
|48 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (12th)
|37 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (16th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg went over twice.
- The average amount of goals in the Jets' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are scoring 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets are ranked 23rd in the league with 220 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Jets are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding 211 goals to rank 10th.
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +9 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.