The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3) and Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) play at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX. The Jets fell to the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Jets have put up a 5-5-0 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 20 total goals (four power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 11.4%) while giving up 26 goals to their opponents.

Before this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Jets 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-255)

Jets (-255) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.3)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 10-3-13 in overtime matchups on their way to a 41-31-3 overall record.

Winnipeg is 16-7-2 (34 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they finished 0-13-1.

Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (5-8-1 record, 11 points).

The Jets are 36-4-1 in the 41 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 73 points).

In the 27 games when Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 32 points after finishing 16-11-0.

In the 35 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 21-13-1 (43 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 20-17-2 to record 42 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.92 24th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.26 20th 20th 30.5 Shots 28.6 27th 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 30.4 9th 22nd 19.4% Power Play % 20.9% 18th 5th 82.9% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 17th

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

