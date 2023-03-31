The Winnipeg Jets (off a defeat in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will clash on Friday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

You can see the Jets attempt to beat the Red Wings on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/10/2023 Red Wings Jets 7-5 DET

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 211 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Jets rank 23rd in the league with 220 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 75 28 47 75 38 38 25% Joshua Morrissey 73 15 53 68 56 31 - Mark Scheifele 75 38 23 61 40 58 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 67 25 33 58 45 35 49.1% Blake Wheeler 66 15 35 50 26 39 50%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 241 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Red Wings have 216 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players