The Winnipeg Jets (off a defeat in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will clash on Friday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

You can see the Jets attempt to beat the Red Wings on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jets vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/10/2023 Red Wings Jets 7-5 DET

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets have allowed 211 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Jets rank 23rd in the league with 220 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 75 28 47 75 38 38 25%
Joshua Morrissey 73 15 53 68 56 31 -
Mark Scheifele 75 38 23 61 40 58 48.1%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 67 25 33 58 45 35 49.1%
Blake Wheeler 66 15 35 50 26 39 50%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings' total of 241 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 18th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have 216 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 73 28 44 72 42 52 55%
David Perron 74 19 30 49 29 36 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 73 20 23 43 16 12 50%
Andrew Copp 74 9 33 42 40 23 48.8%
Lucas Raymond 66 16 23 39 24 31 29.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.