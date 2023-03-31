How to Watch the Jets vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (off a defeat in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will clash on Friday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
You can see the Jets attempt to beat the Red Wings on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jets vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/10/2023
|Red Wings
|Jets
|7-5 DET
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have allowed 211 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Jets rank 23rd in the league with 220 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|75
|28
|47
|75
|38
|38
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|73
|15
|53
|68
|56
|31
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|75
|38
|23
|61
|40
|58
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|67
|25
|33
|58
|45
|35
|49.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|66
|15
|35
|50
|26
|39
|50%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 241 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Red Wings have 216 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|73
|28
|44
|72
|42
|52
|55%
|David Perron
|74
|19
|30
|49
|29
|36
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|73
|20
|23
|43
|16
|12
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|74
|9
|33
|42
|40
|23
|48.8%
|Lucas Raymond
|66
|16
|23
|39
|24
|31
|29.4%
