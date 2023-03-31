Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

McDaniels, in his previous game (March 29 loss against the Suns) posted six points.

Now let's examine McDaniels' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 16.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 17.9 21.4 PR 16.5 16 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Lakers

McDaniels is responsible for attempting 10.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.1 per game.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 33 9 4 2 1 1 0 10/28/2022 29 6 1 2 2 4 0

