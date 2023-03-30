The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will play on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium at 4:10 PM ET, with Pablo Lopez and Zack Greinke the starting pitchers.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins ranked 13th in MLB play with 178 home runs last season. They averaged 1.1 per game.

Last year the Twins ranked 11th in the majors with a .401 slugging percentage.

Minnesota went 24-12 over the 36 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Kansas City scored 640 runs (4.0 per game) last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.

Last year the Twins' .317 on-base percentage was ninth-best in the majors.

Minnesota had an 8.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 20th in the majors.

Minnesota had the 19th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors last season.

The Twins ranked 13th in MLB with a combined 1.246 WHIP last season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty started and went seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Royals - Away Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/1/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/2/2023 Royals - Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins - Away Tyler Mahle - 4/4/2023 Marlins - Away Kenta Maeda - 4/5/2023 Marlins - Away - -

