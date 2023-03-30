How to Watch the Twins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will play on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium at 4:10 PM ET, with Pablo Lopez and Zack Greinke the starting pitchers.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins ranked 13th in MLB play with 178 home runs last season. They averaged 1.1 per game.
- Last year the Twins ranked 11th in the majors with a .401 slugging percentage.
- Minnesota went 24-12 over the 36 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Kansas City scored 640 runs (4.0 per game) last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- Last year the Twins' .317 on-base percentage was ninth-best in the majors.
- Minnesota had an 8.4 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 20th in the majors.
- Minnesota had the 19th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors last season.
- The Twins ranked 13th in MLB with a combined 1.246 WHIP last season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lopez will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty started and went seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zack Greinke
|4/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Lyles
|4/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brad Keller
|4/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|-
|4/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|4/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.