The Minnesota Twins (4-2) are currently dealing with seven players on the injured list. Their next matchup against the Houston Astros (3-4) begins at 4:10 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Target Field.

Twins Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Max Kepler Day-to-day Knee .125 / .176 / .313, 1 HR, 1 RBI Chris Paddack 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Ronny Henriquez 15 Day Injury List Elbow - Jorge Polanco 10 Day Injury List Knee - Alex Kirilloff 10 Day Injury List Wrist - Josh Winder 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Gilberto Celestino 10 Day Injury List Thumb - Royce Lewis 60 Day Injury List Knee -

Twins Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Minneapolis, Minnesota Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Twins -135 +115 MIN -1.5 7.5

Twins vs. Marlins Player Performance - April 5

The Twins return to the diamond after falling to the Marlins by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday. They were outhit 7-6 in the loss.

Name Position Game Stats Pablo Lopez SP 7 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 8 K, 1 BB Ryan Jeffers C 1-for-3, BB, 2B Michael A. Taylor CF 1-for-3 Kyle Farmer SS 1-for-4 Dónovan Solano 2B 1-for-3 Trevor Larnach LF 1-for-4, RBI

