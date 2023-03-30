Twins Injury List Today - April 7
The Minnesota Twins (4-2) are currently dealing with seven players on the injured list. Their next matchup against the Houston Astros (3-4) begins at 4:10 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Target Field.
Twins Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Max Kepler
|Day-to-day
|Knee
|.125 / .176 / .313, 1 HR, 1 RBI
|Chris Paddack
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Ronny Henriquez
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Jorge Polanco
|10 Day Injury List
|Knee
|-
|Alex Kirilloff
|10 Day Injury List
|Wrist
|-
|Josh Winder
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Gilberto Celestino
|10 Day Injury List
|Thumb
|-
|Royce Lewis
|60 Day Injury List
|Knee
|-
Twins Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Stadium: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Twins
|-135
|+115
|MIN -1.5
|7.5
Twins vs. Marlins Player Performance - April 5
The Twins return to the diamond after falling to the Marlins by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday. They were outhit 7-6 in the loss.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|7 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 8 K, 1 BB
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|1-for-3, BB, 2B
|Michael A. Taylor
|CF
|1-for-3
|Kyle Farmer
|SS
|1-for-4
|Dónovan Solano
|2B
|1-for-3
|Trevor Larnach
|LF
|1-for-4, RBI
