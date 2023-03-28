Jets vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Jose Sharks (19-39-15), losers of nine straight home games, host the Winnipeg Jets (41-30-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3.
Jets vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-200)
|Sharks (+170)
|6.5
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have put together a 25-15 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Winnipeg has a record of 9-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).
- The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.
- Winnipeg's 74 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 20 times.
Jets vs. Sharks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|220 (22nd)
|Goals
|208 (25th)
|208 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|280 (30th)
|48 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|36 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (4th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Three of Winnipeg's past 10 games went over.
- The Jets' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Jets are ranked 22nd in the NHL with 220 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- On defense, the Jets have conceded 208 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +12 goal differential .
