The San Jose Sharks (19-39-15), losers of nine straight home games, host the Winnipeg Jets (41-30-3) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3.

Jets vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3 Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-200) Sharks (+170) 6.5

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have put together a 25-15 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Winnipeg has a record of 9-4 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Winnipeg's 74 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 20 times.

Jets vs. Sharks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 220 (22nd) Goals 208 (25th) 208 (11th) Goals Allowed 280 (30th) 48 (17th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 36 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (4th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Three of Winnipeg's past 10 games went over.

The Jets' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Jets are ranked 22nd in the NHL with 220 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

On defense, the Jets have conceded 208 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +12 goal differential .

