Jets vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
The Winnipeg Jets (41-30-3) hit the road to play the San Jose Sharks (19-39-15) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3. The Sharks are riding a nine-game home losing streak.
The Jets' offense has totaled 22 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (11.4%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Jets vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Jets 4, Sharks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-205)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets are 41-30-3 overall and 10-3-13 in overtime games.
- Winnipeg has 34 points (16-7-2) in the 25 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 14 games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they finished 0-13-1.
- Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (5-8-1 record, 11 points).
- The Jets have scored more than two goals 41 times, and are 36-4-1 in those games (to record 73 points).
- In the 27 games when Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 32 points after finishing 16-11-0.
- In the 34 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 21-12-1 (43 points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Jets went 20-17-2 in those matchups (42 points).
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|22nd
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|25th
|11th
|2.81
|Goals Allowed
|3.84
|30th
|21st
|30.3
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|10th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|21st
|22nd
|19.6%
|Power Play %
|17.7%
|27th
|5th
|83.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.3%
|4th
Jets vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
