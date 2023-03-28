The Winnipeg Jets (41-30-3) hit the road to play the San Jose Sharks (19-39-15) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, March 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3. The Sharks are riding a nine-game home losing streak.

The Jets' offense has totaled 22 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (11.4%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Jets 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-205)

Jets (-205) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 41-30-3 overall and 10-3-13 in overtime games.

Winnipeg has 34 points (16-7-2) in the 25 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Jets registered just one goal, they finished 0-13-1.

Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (5-8-1 record, 11 points).

The Jets have scored more than two goals 41 times, and are 36-4-1 in those games (to record 73 points).

In the 27 games when Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 32 points after finishing 16-11-0.

In the 34 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 21-12-1 (43 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Jets went 20-17-2 in those matchups (42 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 2.85 25th 11th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.84 30th 21st 30.3 Shots 29.8 23rd 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 31.7 21st 22nd 19.6% Power Play % 17.7% 27th 5th 83.1% Penalty Kill % 83.3% 4th

Jets vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

