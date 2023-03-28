The Winnipeg Jets are at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 28, with the Sharks having lost nine consecutive games at home.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3 to watch as the Jets and the Sharks square off.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/6/2023 Jets Sharks 3-2 (F/OT) SJ

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets rank 11th in goals against, giving up 208 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Jets rank 22nd in the NHL with 220 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 74 28 47 75 37 38 25%
Joshua Morrissey 72 15 53 68 55 31 -
Mark Scheifele 74 38 23 61 39 57 48%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 66 25 33 58 44 35 49.1%
Blake Wheeler 65 15 35 50 24 39 48.1%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks have given up 280 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • The Sharks' 208 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Sharks are 1-6-3 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 73 22 68 90 90 71 0%
Logan Couture 73 25 36 61 29 64 46.7%
Tomas Hertl 70 20 37 57 36 41 54.6%
Alexander Barabanov 68 15 32 47 35 28 33.3%
Kevin Labanc 63 12 16 28 22 32 50%

