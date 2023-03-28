How to Watch the Jets vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets are at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 28, with the Sharks having lost nine consecutive games at home.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3 to watch as the Jets and the Sharks square off.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/6/2023
|Jets
|Sharks
|3-2 (F/OT) SJ
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets rank 11th in goals against, giving up 208 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL play.
- The Jets rank 22nd in the NHL with 220 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|74
|28
|47
|75
|37
|38
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|72
|15
|53
|68
|55
|31
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|74
|38
|23
|61
|39
|57
|48%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|66
|25
|33
|58
|44
|35
|49.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|65
|15
|35
|50
|24
|39
|48.1%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have given up 280 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Sharks' 208 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Sharks are 1-6-3 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|73
|22
|68
|90
|90
|71
|0%
|Logan Couture
|73
|25
|36
|61
|29
|64
|46.7%
|Tomas Hertl
|70
|20
|37
|57
|36
|41
|54.6%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Kevin Labanc
|63
|12
|16
|28
|22
|32
|50%
