The Winnipeg Jets are at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 28, with the Sharks having lost nine consecutive games at home.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3 to watch as the Jets and the Sharks square off.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and TSN3

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Jets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/6/2023 Jets Sharks 3-2 (F/OT) SJ

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 11th in goals against, giving up 208 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL play.

The Jets rank 22nd in the NHL with 220 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 74 28 47 75 37 38 25% Joshua Morrissey 72 15 53 68 55 31 - Mark Scheifele 74 38 23 61 39 57 48% Pierre-Luc Dubois 66 25 33 58 44 35 49.1% Blake Wheeler 65 15 35 50 24 39 48.1%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have given up 280 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Sharks' 208 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Sharks are 1-6-3 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players