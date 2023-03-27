The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a win. The Wild are coming off a 3-1 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Kraken defeated the Nashville Predators 7-2 in their most recent game.

The Wild have gone 6-1-3 in their past 10 games, putting up 37 goals while giving up 27 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (16.1%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Monday's hockey contest.

Wild vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)

Wild (-120) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 12-9-21 in overtime games as part of a 42-22-9 overall record.

Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 10 times this season the Wild ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-5-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has finished 9-7-1 in the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 19 points).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 42 games (30-7-5, 65 points).

In the 30 games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 20-9-1 to record 41 points.

In the 39 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 22-13-4 (48 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 19-8-5 (43 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.51 4th 3rd 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 18th 31.3 Shots 30.3 20th 13th 30.7 Shots Allowed 27.5 3rd 14th 21.8% Power Play % 19% 24th 14th 80.3% Penalty Kill % 75% 26th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Wild vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.