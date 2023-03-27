Anthony Edwards Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Report March 27
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, as they ready for their Monday, March 27 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves took care of business in their most recent outing 99-96 against the Warriors on Sunday. Naz Reid scored 23 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|20.5
|7.9
|5.1
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.8
|2.6
|2.0
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.6
|5.8
|4.4
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Hamstring)
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves score just 2.7 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Kings allow (118.5).
- Minnesota has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.
- The Timberwolves have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 119.5 points per contest, 3.7 more than their season average of 115.8.
- Minnesota makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.7 on average.
- The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the NBA with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th defensively with 111.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-7
|238
