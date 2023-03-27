Kyle Anderson could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Anderson, in his previous game (March 26 win against the Warriors) posted 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

In this piece we'll break down Anderson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.2 12.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 7.5 Assists 6.5 4.7 7.8 PRA 25.5 19.2 27.6 PR 19.5 14.5 19.8 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Anderson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

Anderson is averaging 1.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Anderson's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2.

Conceding 118.5 points per game, the Kings are the 26th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Kings are eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings have given up 26.6 per game, worst in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 36 18 7 9 3 2 1 1/30/2023 36 9 8 6 1 1 0 1/28/2023 27 9 4 5 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Anderson or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.