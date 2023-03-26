The Golden State Warriors (39-36) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) on March 26, 2023 at Chase Center.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

  • The Timberwolves' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
  • Minnesota is 28-13 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
  • The Timberwolves average only 1.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Warriors allow (118).
  • Minnesota has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 118 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

  • The Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (115.7). Defensively they concede 115.2 per game, 2.3 fewer points than away (117.5).
  • At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (25.9).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Calf
Jaylen Nowell Questionable Knee
Anthony Edwards Questionable Ankle

