Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (39-36) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-6.5
|239.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 26 games this season that ended with a combined score above 239.5 points.
- Minnesota has had an average of 232.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota is 33-40-0 against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|31
|41.3%
|118.5
|234.6
|118.0
|234.3
|233.2
|Timberwolves
|26
|35.1%
|116.1
|234.6
|116.3
|234.3
|231.0
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.
- Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (16-21-0). On the road, it is .472 (17-19-0).
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 116.1 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Warriors give up.
- Minnesota is 16-9 against the spread and 18-7 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|35-40
|11-12
|42-33
|Timberwolves
|33-40
|5-6
|35-39
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Timberwolves
|118.5
|116.1
|2
|11
|27-18
|16-9
|30-15
|18-7
|118.0
|116.3
|25
|19
|27-9
|24-19
|29-7
|29-15
