The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) match up with the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-11) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, airing on ESPN beginning at 9:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 73 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes allow.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Louisville is 17-3.

Iowa has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73 points.

The Hawkeyes score 23.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Cardinals allow (63.4).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Louisville is 21-9 when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/17/2023 SE Louisiana W 95-43 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 3/19/2023 Georgia W 74-66 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 3/24/2023 Colorado W 87-77 Climate Pledge Arena 3/26/2023 Louisville - Climate Pledge Arena

