Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI to see the Wild and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wild vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2022 Wild Blackhawks 4-1 MIN 10/30/2022 Blackhawks Wild 4-3 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 192 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Wild's 209 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 70 22 42 64 40 40 38.2% Joel Eriksson Ek 72 23 32 55 13 39 49% Matthew Boldy 72 25 29 54 37 48 57.3% Marcus Johansson 71 15 22 37 26 25 42.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 253 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.

With 174 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players