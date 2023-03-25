The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) host the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Kings took down the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their most recent game, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

In the past 10 games, the Jets have registered a 5-4-1 record after putting up 23 total goals (three power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 8.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 26 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we think will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)

Kings (-120) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.6)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 10-3-13 record in overtime games this season and a 41-29-3 overall record.

In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 34 points.

This season the Jets scored only one goal in 13 games and they finished 0-12-1 in those matchups.

Winnipeg has earned 11 points (5-8-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Jets have scored more than two goals 41 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (36-4-1).

This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 26 games has a record of 16-10-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 21-12-1 (43 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Jets finished 20-16-2 in those contests (42 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 10th 3.39 Goals Scored 3 21st 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.79 11th 9th 32.7 Shots 30.4 20th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30.5 10th 6th 24.4% Power Play % 19.7% 22nd 23rd 75.8% Penalty Kill % 83.4% 3rd

Jets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

