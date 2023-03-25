Jets vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) host the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Kings took down the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their most recent game, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
In the past 10 games, the Jets have registered a 5-4-1 record after putting up 23 total goals (three power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 8.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 26 goals in those games.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we think will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.
Jets vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.6)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have a 10-3-13 record in overtime games this season and a 41-29-3 overall record.
- In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 34 points.
- This season the Jets scored only one goal in 13 games and they finished 0-12-1 in those matchups.
- Winnipeg has earned 11 points (5-8-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Jets have scored more than two goals 41 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (36-4-1).
- This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 26 games has a record of 16-10-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 21-12-1 (43 points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Jets finished 20-16-2 in those contests (42 points).
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|10th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3
|21st
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|2.79
|11th
|9th
|32.7
|Shots
|30.4
|20th
|4th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|10th
|6th
|24.4%
|Power Play %
|19.7%
|22nd
|23rd
|75.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.4%
|3rd
Jets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
