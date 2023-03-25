The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) host the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Kings took down the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their most recent game, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

In the past 10 games, the Jets have registered a 5-4-1 record after putting up 23 total goals (three power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 8.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 26 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we think will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Jets 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)
  • Total Pick: Over (6)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Jets Splits and Trends

  • The Jets have a 10-3-13 record in overtime games this season and a 41-29-3 overall record.
  • In the 25 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 34 points.
  • This season the Jets scored only one goal in 13 games and they finished 0-12-1 in those matchups.
  • Winnipeg has earned 11 points (5-8-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
  • The Jets have scored more than two goals 41 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (36-4-1).
  • This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 26 games has a record of 16-10-0 in those matchups.
  • When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 21-12-1 (43 points).
  • The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Jets finished 20-16-2 in those contests (42 points).
Kings Rank Kings AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank
10th 3.39 Goals Scored 3 21st
17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.79 11th
9th 32.7 Shots 30.4 20th
4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30.5 10th
6th 24.4% Power Play % 19.7% 22nd
23rd 75.8% Penalty Kill % 83.4% 3rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Jets vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.