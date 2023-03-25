Jets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Kings took down the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their last game, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Jets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Winnipeg has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 11-16 in those contests.
- The Jets have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Winnipeg's games this season have had over 6 goals 31 of 73 times.
Jets vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|241 (10th)
|Goals
|219 (21st)
|226 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (11th)
|58 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|47 (17th)
|57 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (2nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over three times.
- The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, two goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets have scored 219 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the league.
- The Jets have conceded 204 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th.
- They have a +15 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.