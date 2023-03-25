The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) take on the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Kings took down the Calgary Flames 8-2 in their last game, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Jets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-125) Jets (+105) 6

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Winnipeg has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 11-16 in those contests.

The Jets have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Winnipeg's games this season have had over 6 goals 31 of 73 times.

Jets vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 241 (10th) Goals 219 (21st) 226 (16th) Goals Allowed 204 (11th) 58 (4th) Power Play Goals 47 (17th) 57 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (2nd)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over three times.

The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, two goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Jets have scored 219 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the league.

The Jets have conceded 204 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th.

They have a +15 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

