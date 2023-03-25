The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) will host the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their last game.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 as the Kings take on the Jets.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Jets vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2023 Jets Kings 6-5 (F/SO) LA 10/27/2022 Kings Jets 6-4 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 204 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 11th in the league.

The Jets have 219 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 73 28 46 74 37 37 25% Joshua Morrissey 71 15 53 68 55 31 - Mark Scheifele 73 38 23 61 39 56 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 65 24 33 57 44 35 49.5% Blake Wheeler 64 15 35 50 24 38 48.1%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 226 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Kings' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players