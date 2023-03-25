The Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10) will host the Winnipeg Jets (41-29-3) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their last game.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 as the Kings take on the Jets.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Jets vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/28/2023 Jets Kings 6-5 (F/SO) LA
10/27/2022 Kings Jets 6-4 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets have given up 204 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 11th in the league.
  • The Jets have 219 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 73 28 46 74 37 37 25%
Joshua Morrissey 71 15 53 68 55 31 -
Mark Scheifele 73 38 23 61 39 56 48.1%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 65 24 33 57 44 35 49.5%
Blake Wheeler 64 15 35 50 24 38 48.1%

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings rank 16th in goals against, giving up 226 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
  • The Kings' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Kings have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 71 26 39 65 42 40 56.2%
Adrian Kempe 71 34 20 54 33 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 71 18 31 49 24 23 53.7%
Viktor Arvidsson 66 20 28 48 25 14 41.4%

