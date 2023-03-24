The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Texas has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 35th.

The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns score are only 3.9 more points than the Musketeers allow (73.8).

Texas has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier has put together a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 155th.

The Musketeers score 14 more points per game (81.2) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (67.2).

Xavier is 14-5 when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Texas has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game in away games.

The Longhorns surrender 67.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 72 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Texas has played better when playing at home this season, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers give up 71.7 points per game. Away, they concede 77.1.

Beyond the arc, Xavier drains more treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2), and shoots a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/11/2023 Kansas W 76-56 T-Mobile Center 3/16/2023 Colgate W 81-61 Wells Fargo Arena 3/18/2023 Penn State W 71-66 Wells Fargo Arena 3/24/2023 Xavier - T-Mobile Center

Xavier Schedule