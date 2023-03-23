Wild vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
The Minnesota Wild (41-22-8) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (26-32-12) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 overtime triumph over the New Jersey Devils, while the Flyers took down the Florida Panthers 6-3 in their last game.
During the last 10 games for the Wild, their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has given up 23 (they have a 7-1-2 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (14.7% conversion rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's game.
Wild vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+125)
- Total Pick: Over (5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-0.1)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (41-22-8 overall) have a 12-8-20 record in games that have required overtime.
- Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The 10 times this season the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-5-2 (eight points).
- Minnesota has finished 9-7-1 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 19 points).
- The Wild have scored at least three goals in 40 games (29-7-4, 62 points).
- In the 30 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 41 points after finishing 20-9-1.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Minnesota is 21-13-4 (46 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 19-8-4 (42 points).
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|24th
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|2.66
|30th
|3rd
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.30
|21st
|17th
|31.5
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|11th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|19th
|13th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|15.4%
|32nd
|13th
|80.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.6%
|28th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Wild vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.