Jets vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) at Honda Center on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Jets knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Jets vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-230)
|Ducks (+195)
|6
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 39 times this season, and have finished 24-15 in those games.
- Winnipeg is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 69.7% chance to win.
- Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 31 times.
Jets vs. Ducks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|216 (21st)
|Goals
|181 (31st)
|202 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|285 (32nd)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (30th)
|34 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (31st)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg went over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Jets have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are putting up 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets offense's 216 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- On defense, the Jets have conceded 202 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +14 goal differential .
