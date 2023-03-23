The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) at Honda Center on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Jets knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-230) Ducks (+195) 6

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have been favored on the moneyline 39 times this season, and have finished 24-15 in those games.

Winnipeg is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 69.7% chance to win.

Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 31 times.

Jets vs. Ducks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 216 (21st) Goals 181 (31st) 202 (11th) Goals Allowed 285 (32nd) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 32 (30th) 34 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (31st)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg went over in four of its last 10 games.

The Jets have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are putting up 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets offense's 216 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

On defense, the Jets have conceded 202 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +14 goal differential .

