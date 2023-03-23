The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3), coming off a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) at Honda Center on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Ducks fell to the Calgary Flames 5-1 in their most recent outing.

The Jets have a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 27 total goals (four power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 11.1%) while giving up 29 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey contest.

Jets vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Jets 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-285)

Jets (-285) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.8)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets (40-29-3 overall) have a 10-3-13 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 24 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-7-2 record (good for 32 points).

In the 13 games this season the Jets recorded just one goal, they finished 0-12-1.

Winnipeg has taken 11 points from the 14 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-8-1 record).

The Jets are 35-4-1 in the 40 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 71 points).

In the 26 games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 16-10-0 record (32 points).

In the 33 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 20-12-1 (41 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Jets went 20-16-2 in those contests (42 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 2.55 31st 11th 2.81 Goals Allowed 4.01 32nd 20th 30.3 Shots 28.6 28th 11th 30.7 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 22nd 19.8% Power Play % 16.2% 30th 2nd 83.7% Penalty Kill % 72.4% 30th

Jets vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

